MV Capital Management Inc. Has $2.13 Million Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,875 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 40,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 23,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $37.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.41. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.35). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 25.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.53%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CFG. UBS Group upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stephens cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

