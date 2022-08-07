MV Capital Management Inc. Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

MV Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $236.41 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $192.88 and a one year high of $329.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.51.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

