MV Capital Management Inc. Has $31.83 Million Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 630,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises about 4.8% of MV Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $31,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $1,257,679,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5,186.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,153,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999,643 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 413.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,357,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,741 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,103,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,784 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 26,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 899,328 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.13 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.41.

