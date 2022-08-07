MV Capital Management Inc. Purchases 17,020 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 6,862.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,020 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICVT. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,356,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 31.7% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $241,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 81.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 422,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,174,000 after buying an additional 189,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,802,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ICVT stock opened at $74.06 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $58.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.86.

