Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.10-0 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $670.00 million-$700.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $686.67 million. Myriad Genetics also updated its FY22 guidance to $(0.10)-$0.00 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MYGN. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen set a $25.00 price target on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Myriad Genetics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYGN traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $27.46. 470,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,128. Myriad Genetics has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $36.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.41 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.69 and a 200-day moving average of $22.87.

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $179.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 6,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $123,662.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,115. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

