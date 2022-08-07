Nafter Hits 24-Hour Volume of $8,299.00 (NAFT)

Nafter (NAFT) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 7th. One Nafter coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nafter has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. Nafter has a market cap of $739,740.74 and approximately $8,299.00 worth of Nafter was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004349 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $141.58 or 0.00615632 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001617 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002244 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00015088 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Nafter Profile
Nafter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Nafter’s official Twitter account is @Nafterapp.
Buying and Selling Nafter
