Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.15

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.15 and traded as low as $2.91. Nanophase Technologies shares last traded at $3.10, with a volume of 32,557 shares traded.
Nanophase Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $152.02 million, a P/E ratio of 155.00 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
Nanophase Technologies Company Profile
Nanophase Technologies Corporation provides engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing with an integrated family of technologies in the United States. It offers surface engineered zinc oxide and titanium dioxide for sunscreens and personal care products; fully formulated cosmetics, sun care, and skin care under the Solésence brand name; and advanced materials products, such as architectural coatings, industrial coatings, abrasion-resistant additives, plastics additives, medical diagnostics, and various surface finishing technologies applications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nanophase Technologies (NANX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for Nanophase Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanophase Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.