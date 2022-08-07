Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Natera had a negative net margin of 79.57% and a negative return on equity of 88.35%. The company had revenue of $198.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Natera updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NTRA opened at $51.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.13. Natera has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $129.09.
In related news, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz acquired 219,820 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.74 per share, with a total value of $6,317,626.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 420,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,070,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $59,075.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,777 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,316,425.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,966 shares of company stock valued at $550,755 over the last quarter. 10.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NTRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Natera from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Natera from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Natera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.18.
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.
