National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Colliers Securities decreased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties to $49.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of National Retail Properties from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.22.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

National Retail Properties Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $46.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.00. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.84. National Retail Properties has a 52-week low of $39.12 and a 52-week high of $49.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.51.

National Retail Properties Increases Dividend

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 42.21% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $190.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Retail Properties will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Retail Properties

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,330,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,833 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 11.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,940,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,634,000 after acquiring an additional 831,002 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 29.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,556,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,900,000 after acquiring an additional 574,203 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 52.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,087,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,877,000 after acquiring an additional 374,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 19.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,243,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,801,000 after acquiring an additional 360,734 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Retail Properties

(Get Rating)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.