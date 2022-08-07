Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.87-$0.96 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NGVC opened at $16.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.69. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $24.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.42 million, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.05.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $266.31 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 17.6% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 7,957 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 1.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,702 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 358.9% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 56,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 44,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, frozen meals, frozen pizza, bread, baking mixes, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

