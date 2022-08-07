NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NCR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of NCR from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of NCR to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NCR from $61.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of NYSE NCR opened at $34.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.81 and its 200-day moving average is $35.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.98 and a beta of 1.52. NCR has a twelve month low of $27.05 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. NCR had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NCR will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in NCR in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in NCR by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in NCR by 283.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

