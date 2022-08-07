Nearmap (OTCMKTS:NEAPF) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nearmap (OTCMKTS:NEAPF – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

NEAPF opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average is $0.92. Nearmap has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $1.74.

Nearmap Ltd provides cloud-based geospatial information services in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and North America. It offers aerial imagery maps, such as vertical and oblique imagery, Nearmap 3D, Nearmap AI, and Nearmap on OpenSolar. Its solutions are used in architecture and engineering, construction, insurance and financial services, property and real estate, roofing, solar, telecommunication, transportation and logistics, and utilities, as well as government sector.

