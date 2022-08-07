Needham & Company LLC Raises Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $52.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.63.

Shares of UBER opened at $32.01 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.34 and a 200 day moving average of $28.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 62.32%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $2,745,909.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,944 shares in the company, valued at $4,437,169.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3,079.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 176.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

