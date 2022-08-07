Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) Price Target Cut to C$22.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$22.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NBLY. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Saturday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$42.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$27.00 to C$26.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$858.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.56. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a 12 month low of C$19.39 and a 12 month high of C$40.07.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Dividend Announcement

About Neighbourly Pharmacy

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. Neighbourly Pharmacy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.77%.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies in 275 locations under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.

