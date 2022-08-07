Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.37% and a negative net margin of 544.77%. The firm had revenue of $21.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Nektar Therapeutics Trading Up 10.4 %

Shares of NKTR stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.88. 2,410,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,203,420. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $19.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.04. The firm has a market cap of $909.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 36,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $144,289.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 620,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,452,716.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 36,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $144,289.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 620,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,452,716.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 21,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $85,608.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 276,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,776.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,627 shares of company stock worth $334,277. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nektar Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 245.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 9,891 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NKTR. StockNews.com lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer lowered Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

About Nektar Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.