Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.37% and a negative net margin of 544.77%. The firm had revenue of $21.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Nektar Therapeutics Trading Up 10.4 %
Shares of NKTR stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.88. 2,410,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,203,420. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $19.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.04. The firm has a market cap of $909.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.19.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 36,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $144,289.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 620,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,452,716.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 36,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $144,289.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 620,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,452,716.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 21,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $85,608.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 276,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,776.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,627 shares of company stock worth $334,277. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Nektar Therapeutics
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NKTR. StockNews.com lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer lowered Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.
About Nektar Therapeutics
Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.