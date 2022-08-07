Neo Trading Up 1.8% This Week (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Neo has a total market cap of $816.23 million and approximately $35.19 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neo coin can now be bought for about $11.57 or 0.00049609 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Neo has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Neo alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004287 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $156.34 or 0.00670280 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,324.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Neo Profile

Neo (CRYPTO:NEO) is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official website is neo.org.

Neo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.