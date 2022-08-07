NEST Protocol One Day Trading Volume Hits $4.48 Million (NEST)

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0342 or 0.00000147 BTC on major exchanges. NEST Protocol has a market cap of $99.56 million and $4.48 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NEST Protocol has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NEST Protocol alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,245.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003960 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004328 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002200 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00132699 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00035567 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00066383 BTC.

NEST Protocol Coin Profile

NEST Protocol (NEST) is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,911,743,948 coins. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST. The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org. The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs.

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEST Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEST Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEST Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEST Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.