NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.97-$2.03 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $895.00 million-$925.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $910.90 million. NetScout Systems also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.97-2.03 EPS.

NTCT traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $33.79. The company had a trading volume of 609,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,610. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 61.44, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.74. NetScout Systems has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $37.68.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $208.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.25 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NetScout Systems will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NTCT shares. Piper Sandler lowered NetScout Systems from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded NetScout Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in NetScout Systems by 45.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 732,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,511,000 after purchasing an additional 228,324 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,653,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,904,000 after purchasing an additional 190,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,841,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,167,000 after acquiring an additional 92,978 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,301,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,640,000 after buying an additional 90,198 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

