Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) PT Lowered to $54.00 at Morgan Stanley

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NVRO. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Nevro from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Nevro from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nevro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Nevro from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Nevro to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.10.

NYSE NVRO opened at $47.11 on Thursday. Nevro has a 12 month low of $39.41 and a 12 month high of $127.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $87.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.19 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 35.96% and a negative return on equity of 41.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nevro news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid bought 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 53,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,907. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Nevro during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Nevro by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 8,149 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Nevro during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Nevro during the fourth quarter worth $2,271,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Nevro during the fourth quarter worth $3,336,000.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

