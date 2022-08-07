New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.40-2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34. New Jersey Resources also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.40-$2.50 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on NJR. Mizuho boosted their target price on New Jersey Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded New Jersey Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut New Jersey Resources from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

NYSE:NJR opened at $44.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.43 and its 200-day moving average is $43.81. New Jersey Resources has a 1-year low of $34.41 and a 1-year high of $47.50.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $552.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is presently 63.32%.

In related news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $121,722.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,724. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJR. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 22.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,203,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,897,000 after buying an additional 589,747 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 151.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 602,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,609,000 after buying an additional 362,282 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 452.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,975,000 after buying an additional 178,100 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $6,799,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,757,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,331,000 after purchasing an additional 111,403 shares during the period. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

