NewYorkCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,305.00 (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (NYC) traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. NewYorkCoin has a total market capitalization of $808,817.32 and $1,305.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000297 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00021150 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $61.00 or 0.00263686 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000769 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000991 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002295 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NewYorkCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community.

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

