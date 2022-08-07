NFTify (N1) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $201.00

NFTify (N1) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. NFTify has a market capitalization of $221,023.23 and $201.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NFTify has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NFTify coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0109 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 130.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004365 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $145.74 or 0.00636085 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002237 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00016185 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About NFTify
NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.
NFTify Coin Trading
