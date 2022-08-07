Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.62

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.62 and traded as low as $11.48. Nikon shares last traded at $11.68, with a volume of 1,922 shares changing hands.

Nikon Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Nikon had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 6.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nikon Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Nikon Company Profile

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Thailand, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, and Healthcare Business. The Imaging Products Business segment develops, manufacture, sells, and services digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

