Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.06

Non-Standard Finance plc (LON:NSF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.06 ($0.03) and traded as high as GBX 2.09 ($0.03). Non-Standard Finance shares last traded at GBX 1.95 ($0.02), with a volume of 325,278 shares changing hands.

Non-Standard Finance Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,592.72.

Insider Activity at Non-Standard Finance

In related news, insider Charles Henry Gregson acquired 425,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of £8,500 ($10,415.39).

Non-Standard Finance Company Profile

Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the unsecured credit business in the United Kingdom. The company provides home credit loans; and guarantor loans. It operated 75 branches. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Wakefield, the United Kingdom.

