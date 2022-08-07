Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Holdings Raised by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.4% in the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.9% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.2% during the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen set a $510.00 price target on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $468.18.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.1 %

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

NYSE NOC opened at $477.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $465.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $445.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $344.89 and a fifty-two week high of $492.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.26%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

