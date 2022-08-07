Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Issues Earnings Results

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $194.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.21 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

Northwest Natural Stock Down 1.6 %

NWN traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.56. The stock had a trading volume of 196,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,485. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.45. Northwest Natural has a twelve month low of $43.07 and a twelve month high of $57.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.482 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Northwest Natural news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $59,099.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,590,397. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 7.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,586,000 after buying an additional 277,421 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 16.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,562,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,805,000 after purchasing an additional 226,118 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 4.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,237,000 after purchasing an additional 31,439 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,014,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 0.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on NWN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.60.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Featured Stories

