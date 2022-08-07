Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.45-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.53. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Northwest Natural also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.45-$2.65 EPS.

Northwest Natural Trading Down 1.6 %

NWN stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.56. The stock had a trading volume of 196,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,485. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.45. Northwest Natural has a twelve month low of $43.07 and a twelve month high of $57.63.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $194.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.482 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.51%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NWN shares. Bank of America upgraded Northwest Natural from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.60.

Insider Activity at Northwest Natural

In related news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,127 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $59,099.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,590,397. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northwest Natural

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 110,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

See Also

