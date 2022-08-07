Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.19

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.19 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 4.06 ($0.05). Nostrum Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 4.06 ($0.05), with a volume of 25,921 shares.
Nostrum Oil & Gas Stock Down 1.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.52 million and a P/E ratio of -0.48.
Nostrum Oil & Gas Company Profile
Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.
