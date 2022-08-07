Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.06-$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $137.00 million-$147.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $138.12 million. Nova also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.06-1.25 EPS.

Nova Stock Performance

Nova stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.62. 67,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,890. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.62. Nova has a 52-week low of $81.63 and a 52-week high of $149.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.27.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.25. Nova had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 28.96%. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nova will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nova

Separately, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Nova from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $131.60.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nova in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Walleye Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Nova by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Nova by 127.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Nova by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 5,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Nova by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 6,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

About Nova

(Get Rating)

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

Read More

