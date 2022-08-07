Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-$0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $550.00 million-$590.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $630.91 million. Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.30-$3.60 EPS.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

NUS stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.35. The stock had a trading volume of 520,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,016. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.47. Nu Skin Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $56.76.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $604.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.70 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.37%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NUS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Insider Transactions at Nu Skin Enterprises

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,069,899. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,069,899. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven Lund sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.07, for a total transaction of $42,614.75. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at $8,267,215.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,143 shares of company stock worth $6,647,717. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nu Skin Enterprises

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $361,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

