Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. decreased its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,570 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUEM. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,073,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,058,000 after buying an additional 44,734 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,117,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 264,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,546,000 after buying an additional 26,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $646,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS NUEM opened at $27.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.01. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $31.87.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.