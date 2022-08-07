Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NULG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $124,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $54.47 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $34.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.40.

