NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stake Increased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 90.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 186,602 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,823 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $34,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 9.8% during the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 15.9% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 8.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 188,788 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,941,000 after purchasing an additional 14,852 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 15.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,133 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 96,352 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $17,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.
NXP Semiconductors Price Performance
Shares of NXPI opened at $181.66 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $140.33 and a 1 year high of $239.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.73.
NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 36.90%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.95.
NXP Semiconductors Profile
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.