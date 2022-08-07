Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Given New $28.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OSH. Argus began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Oak Street Health from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.50.

NYSE:OSH opened at $30.29 on Wednesday. Oak Street Health has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.54 and a 200 day moving average of $20.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 3.05.

In related news, insider Griffin Myers sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $5,726,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,054,159 shares in the company, valued at $144,700,572.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 157,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $4,730,746.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,189,050 shares in the company, valued at $215,887,171.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Griffin Myers sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $5,726,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,054,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,700,572.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,014,413 shares of company stock worth $25,854,151 over the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 9,016.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Oak Street Health during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oak Street Health during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 114.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

