Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (OCSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Oaktree Specialty Lending has increased its dividend by an average of 14.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 91.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending to earn $0.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.7%.

Shares of OCSL stock opened at $7.07 on Friday. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $7.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $64.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.95 million. Equities research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Mathew Pendo bought 18,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.06 per share, with a total value of $129,769.86. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 103,591 shares in the company, valued at $731,352.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, President Mathew Pendo purchased 18,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.06 per share, with a total value of $129,769.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 103,591 shares in the company, valued at $731,352.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,700 shares in the company, valued at $86,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 30,881 shares of company stock valued at $215,195 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,053 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 487,670 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 47,386 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 876,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 230.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OCSL shares. Hovde Group dropped their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

