Oddz Achieves Market Cap of $1.55 Million (ODDZ)

Oddz (ODDZ) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. Oddz has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $418,961.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oddz coin can currently be bought for $0.0235 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Oddz has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004347 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.13 or 0.00626498 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00015005 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,869,994 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance.

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

