Oddz Achieves Market Cap of $1.55 Million (ODDZ)

Oddz (ODDZ) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. Oddz has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $418,961.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oddz coin can currently be bought for $0.0235 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Oddz has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004347 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.13 or 0.00626498 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001617 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002244 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00015005 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Oddz Coin Profile
Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,869,994 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance.
Buying and Selling Oddz
