Odyssey (OCN) Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Odyssey (OCN) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 6th. During the last week, Odyssey has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. Odyssey has a total market cap of $693,670.40 and $174,191.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Odyssey coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,954.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004356 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003379 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002227 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00131797 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00033660 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00069840 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

Odyssey is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top.

Odyssey Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

