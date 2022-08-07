Omeros (OMER) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Omeros to post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.18. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Omeros to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Omeros Stock Performance

Omeros stock opened at $6.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.61. The company has a market cap of $428.45 million, a P/E ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 6.00. Omeros has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $16.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omeros

OMER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omeros presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Omeros by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 16,862 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Omeros in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Omeros by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Omeros in the 1st quarter valued at $991,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Omeros by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 199,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 29,814 shares during the period. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers related to dysfunction of the immune system, and addictive and compulsive disorders.

Further Reading

