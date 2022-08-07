Omeros (OMER) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Omeros to post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.18. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Omeros to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Omeros Stock Performance
Omeros stock opened at $6.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.61. The company has a market cap of $428.45 million, a P/E ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 6.00. Omeros has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $16.57.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omeros
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Omeros by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 16,862 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Omeros in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Omeros by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Omeros in the 1st quarter valued at $991,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Omeros by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 199,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 29,814 shares during the period. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Omeros Company Profile
Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers related to dysfunction of the immune system, and addictive and compulsive disorders.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Omeros (OMER)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.