Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.93-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $360.00 million-$366.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $359.16 million. Omnicell also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.85-$4.05 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OMCL. SVB Leerink began coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Omnicell from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet cut Omnicell from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Omnicell from $181.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $164.80.

NASDAQ:OMCL traded down $1.58 on Friday, hitting $109.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,801. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.04. Omnicell has a one year low of $103.62 and a one year high of $187.29.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $331.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.45 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 4.82%. Omnicell’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $414,714.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,908.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 424.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

