Onooks Reaches Market Cap of $3.06 Million (OOKS)

Onooks (OOKS) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Onooks has a total market cap of $3.06 million and $73,497.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Onooks coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00001179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Onooks has traded down 1% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004328 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.74 or 0.00626350 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001617 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002253 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00014523 BTC.
Onooks Profile
Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,221,615 coins. The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev.
Onooks Coin Trading
