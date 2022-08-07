Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 29.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Capital

In other news, Director Steven B. Mckeever bought 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $49,811.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,744.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Michael J. Arougheti purchased 300,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,325,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,782,709 shares in the company, valued at $31,643,084.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 2,775 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $49,811.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,944 shares in the company, valued at $806,744.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 381,775 shares of company stock valued at $6,875,621. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ARCC opened at $19.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.99. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $17.03 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.92 and a 200 day moving average of $20.21.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on ARCC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

