Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Buys 1,676 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Altria Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,762,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,123,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,432 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,391,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,087,000 after acquiring an additional 644,221 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,727,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,687 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,066,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,424,000 after acquiring an additional 38,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MO opened at $44.10 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.97. The stock has a market cap of $79.42 billion, a PE ratio of 45.46, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 371.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen cut their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Cowen cut their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

