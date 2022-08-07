Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Buys 172 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 0.4% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.2% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $542,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 41,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $463,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 54.8% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $321.75 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $295.77 and a 200-day moving average of $322.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.527 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

