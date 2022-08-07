Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Buys New Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,039 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Target in the first quarter worth $2,453,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Target by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Target by 32.5% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in Target by 8.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Target by 8.4% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.08.

NYSE TGT opened at $166.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $77.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.81). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

