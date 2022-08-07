Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Has $299,000 Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,711 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NULV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,058,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,721,000 after acquiring an additional 748,096 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,981,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,053,000 after purchasing an additional 357,699 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,825,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,026,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,886,000 after purchasing an additional 97,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,908,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

BATS:NULV opened at $35.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.04. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $30.70.

