Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Has $466,000 Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,109,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,940,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,980 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,505,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,859,000 after buying an additional 1,992,512 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,333,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,702,000 after purchasing an additional 214,617 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 20,423,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,226,000 after buying an additional 1,069,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,402,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,162,000 after purchasing an additional 166,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $97.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.10. The stock has a market cap of $151.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 85.91%.

About Philip Morris International



Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

