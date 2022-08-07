Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Has $6.45 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,512 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $137.50 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.16 and a 12-month high of $151.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.13 and its 200-day moving average is $141.31.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.