Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Has $8.34 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 111.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,279 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% in the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $67,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VB stock opened at $196.65 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $169.62 and a 52-week high of $241.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.95 and its 200 day moving average is $197.15.

