Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,384 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $259.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.78.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 135.58% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCD. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.19.

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.