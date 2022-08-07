Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Lowers Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,291 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 6,835 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 20,750,111 shares of the airline’s stock worth $378,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,169,912 shares of the airline’s stock worth $218,247,000 after purchasing an additional 44,225 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,864,681 shares of the airline’s stock worth $105,330,000 after purchasing an additional 531,471 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,031,787 shares of the airline’s stock worth $90,371,000 after purchasing an additional 33,569 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,729,555 shares of the airline’s stock worth $84,943,000 after purchasing an additional 84,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

AAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on American Airlines Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $15.75 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.56.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $14.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.53. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.93 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average of $16.19.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The airline reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 billion. The company’s revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.69) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

